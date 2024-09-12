NFL News: Russell Wilson sends a strong warning to Justin Fields about his imminent return

It's highly likely that Russell Wilson could return at any moment, and this is something Justin Fields should be aware of if he believes he will be the starter for the entire season.

Russell Wilson was unfortunately unable to play on Sunday, September 8, during the Week 1 game between the Steelers and the Falcons. In his absence, Justin Fields started and delivered a strong performance, leading the Pittsburgh team to a 18-10 victory.

Recently, Wilson made comments indicating that he is taking a smart approach to his recovery and is aware that he could return at any moment to reclaim the starting position currently held by Justin Fields. In Week 1, Fields completed 17 of 23 passes for 156 yards.

It’s worth noting that Wilson’s injury, a calf tightness, had been troubling him even before the start of Week 1. His condition worsened, and it was previously announced that he would travel with the team to Atlanta. While he was in the city, Wilson participated in practice but was not ready to play.

Russell Wilson’s recent comments suggest that his return to the field might be just around the corner, and this is a key consideration for Justin Fields. “Anybody who knows me knows I always want to play,” Wilson said. “At the end of the day, I believe you got to play dinged-up sometimes. I think Coach, he’s also and the trainers just want to be smart, too, as well just because it’s early in the season. I think that if this is the last game of the season kind of thing or one of those kinds of games, we’re definitely going.”

August 24, 2024, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA: August 24, 2024: Russell Wilson 3 and Justin Fields 2 during the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit MI. Brook Ward / Pittsburgh USA

Wilson’s remarks hint that he’s eager to return and play, potentially putting pressure on Fields if he’s banking on remaining the starter throughout the season. With Wilson’s return potentially imminent, Fields needs to stay sharp and prepared.

Justin Fields’ Performance in Week 1

In the Week 1 game against the Falcons, Justin Fields threw his longest pass for 40 yards and averaged 6.8 yards per pass attempt. The defense provided solid protection, allowing him to be sacked only twice during the game. Fields’ commitment was evident with 14 rushing attempts totaling 57 yards. He did not throw any touchdowns or interceptions.

The Ongoing Injury for Russell Wilson

It’s important to remember that Russell Wilson’s injury is not a recent development. He reportedly sustained the injury before the start of training camps. While working with the team, Wilson felt discomfort in his calf during a sled workout. Although the issue was initially managed during the preseason, it resurfaced, keeping him sidelined.