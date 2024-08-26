Trending topics:
NFL News: Super Bowl champion with Chiefs admits being upset with Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes

A key contributor to the Kansas City Chiefs' last two Super Bowl wins has admitted being upset with Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes this offseason.

Andy Reid participates in Sirius XM's NFL Radio Town Hall with Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs at Missouri Western State University on August 13, 2024 in St Joseph, Missouri.
Andy Reid participates in Sirius XM's NFL Radio Town Hall with Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs at Missouri Western State University on August 13, 2024 in St Joseph, Missouri.

By Martín O’donnell

Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes have established a winning culture on the Kansas City Chiefs, leading the franchise to three Super Bowl victories in the last five NFL seasons. But unfortunately, the coach can’t make everyone happy.

Every offseason requires to make tough decisions, especially when you’re looking to improve a team that has already succeeded. And one of the sacrifices the Chiefs made this summer was trading cornerback L’Jarius Sneed to the Tennessee Titans.

Both Reid and Mahomes looked shocked with the news and even admitted how sad they were to see him go. But in an interview with The Pivot Podcast, Sneed admitted being upset with both of them at first.

Yeah… I didn’t talk to them. I was upset,” Sneed said. “Man, I was upset. Kansas (City), you know, that’s like my first love. So many ways, it showed me how to be a champion. Gave me two rings. And, you know, it’s just (that) I was bitter, you know, I was angry because I wanted to stay. And that environment around everybody I was used to. But, you know, it’s God’s plan.”

Cornerback L'Jarius Sneed at a press conference.

Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed at a press conference.

Chiefs trading Sneed a painful but necessary sacrifice

Everyone in Kansas City will probably agree that trading Sneed was a tough decision to make. Not only did the 2x Super Bowl champ play a pivotal role in the defense, but he was also beloved in the locker room.

However, it’s also a decision that seemed inevitable due to salary cap reasons. The 27-year-old’s departure freed up nearly $20 million in cap space for the Chiefs moving forward.

And shortly after joining the Titans, Sneed signed a four-year, $76.4 million contract extension in Tennessee. With the Chiefs aiming to improve the offense around Mahomes, they couldn’t afford that kind of money.

At the end of the day, the NFL is a salary cap league, and no matter how painful, this decision seemed to make the most sense for everyone. Mahomes and Reid will probably miss Sneed, and viceversa. But sadly, the good things sometimes come to an end.

Martín O’donnell

Martin O'Donnell is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, with a Bachelor’s degree in Communications. Since joining Bolavip in February 2021, he has extensively covered soccer, NFL, and NBA, specializing in real-time coverage of major events such as the World Cup, UEFA Champions League finals, and the Super Bowl. Martin’s prior experience includes managing social media for the CONMEBOL Libertadores and Sudamericana in English and reporting on Brazilian football for Sambafoot. At Bolavip, he is known for his meticulous coverage during critical sports seasons—covering trades, playoffs, and finals—and for keeping a close eye on soccer icons Lionel Messi at Inter Miami and Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr. His attention to detail and ability to capture breaking news have made him a valuable asset to the team.

