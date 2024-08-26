NFL News: Chiefs bring back former Super Bowl champion to help Patrick Mahomes

With the start of a new NFL season just around the corner, teams are finalizing their preparations. The reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs will be aiming for a third consecutive Super Bowl title. Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is eagerly anticipating the arrival of a high-profile new addition to his offensive line.

The preseason for Andy Reid’s squad has certainly not gone as hoped, at least in terms of results. Three consecutive losses have prompted a re-evaluation of several aspects of the team’s performance, though injuries have played a crucial role during this preparatory period.

In their first preseason game, the Chiefs were defeated 26-13 by the Jacksonville Jaguars. In the second game, the Detroit Lions edged out the Chiefs with a 24-23 victory. Finally, in the closing preseason match, Kansas City fell to the Chicago Bears with a final score of 34-21.

While results in preseason games are somewhat inconsequential, Coach Reid and Patrick Mahomes will need to address some roster issues to ensure they are well-prepared for Week 1. They will face Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football.

Andy Reid, head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs, watches third quarter preseason game action against the Detroit Lions at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.

The reigning NFL champion will look to continue their legacy in the new season. Led by Patrick Mahomes and his top target Travis Kelce, the Chiefs are working to strengthen their roster to be more solid than ever. The management remains in constant motion to fulfill the wishes of Coach Reid and his team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Jerry Jones hints shocking contract decision for Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb with Dallas Cowboys

The return of a former Chief

The Chiefs’ offensive line continues to bolster itself ahead of the new NFL season. Following the serious injury to WR Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown, the management acted quickly to find a replacement.

To fill the void left by Brown and support Mahomes and Kelce on offense, the Chiefs have signed none other than WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, who was recently released by the New England Patriots.

Advertisement

According to journalist Tom Pelissero via his X (formerly Twitter) account, JuJu is returning to the place where he already knows to help strengthen the offense, which had been weakened by some serious player injuries.

Advertisement

It’s worth noting that Smith-Schuster was a key figure in Super Bowl LVII, where the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35.

Advertisement

JuJu Smith-Schuster #9 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up prior to Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.

The Chiefs’ opening games

In their quest for a new Super Bowl, the Chiefs begin their journey with these five challenging and exciting matchups:

Advertisement

Advertisement