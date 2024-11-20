In 2023, Myles Garrett was named Defensive Player of the Year over T.J. Watt, and now the Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher has sent a clear message to the Browns player about it.

When the Steelers drafted T.J. Watt in 2017, there were many doubts about him. The younger brother of J.J. Watt had very high expectations to meet, as many thought it would be impossible for him to replicate his brother’s success in the NFL.

However, T.J. has not only lived up to those expectations but surpassed them. The edge rusher has delivered remarkable performances for the Steelers and is widely regarded as the biggest star of their strong defense.

T.J. Watt sends message to Myles Garrett about their rivalry

The AFC North boasts two of the best defensive players in the NFL. The Steelers rely on T.J. Watt, while the Cleveland Browns have a phenomenal pass rusher in Myles Garrett.

Both players entered the league in 2017. Garrett joined the Browns as the first overall pick, while the Steelers selected Watt with the 30th pick in the first round.

Despite their different draft positions, their careers have been closely compared. Watt has more forced fumbles and sacks than Garrett so far. He also has more Pro Bowl selections than the Browns player, but both share one significant accolade: Defensive Player of the Year.

Watt earned the DPOY title in 2021 after an extraordinary season. Two years later, his impressive stats shocked everyone, but the NFL awarded the honor to Myles Garrett, who recorded five fewer sacks than T.J.

CLEVELAND, OHIO – NOVEMBER 03: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns plays against the Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 03, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

This decision sparked controversy throughout the league. Many believed that Watt’s incredible 19 sacks should have easily secured him his second DPOY award. However, the NFL favored Garrett. Now, T.J. has sent a strong message to Myles about their alleged rivalry.

“I have respect for everybody in the league. Obviously, he’s a guy who has been a top pass rusher in the league for a long time,” Watt said Wednesday, via video from Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “But I don’t compete directly against him. It’s our team versus their team, and at the end of the day, I just want the Pittsburgh Steelers to come out with a win.”

Will T.J. Watt sign a new contract with the Steelers soon?

In 2021, T.J. Watt signed a four-year, $112 million contract extension with the Steelers. This deal runs through the 2025 season, raising questions about whether he will sign another extension soon.

He will be 31 years old when this current deal ends. For comparison, his brother J.J. retired at age 33 after battling injuries throughout his career—something T.J. has largely avoided. For this reason, the Steelers are expected to offer him an extension as early as next offseason.

