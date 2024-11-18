NFL News: Russell Wilson makes big admission on Steelers’ Super Bowl chances

After a resounding victory over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11 of the NFL season, Russell Wilson makes something clear regarding Pittsburgh Steelers aspirations on the Super Bowl.

The NFL season is slowly reaching its defining moments, and little by little, the teams that will make the playoffs—and perhaps even contend for the coveted Super Bowl—are beginning to take shape. After their impressive victory over the Baltimore Ravens, Russell Wilson‘s Pittsburgh Steelers have proven they will be one of the top contenders to beat in the league.

Although the final score was separated by just two points, Mike Tomlin‘s squad showcased their strength both offensively and defensively, managing to pull out a hard-fought victory against their bitter rivals.

Russell Wilson, the voice of experience within the team, knows his squad is in great shape and has everything it takes to accomplish big things this season. He made this clear in his post-game comments to the press.

“I’ve been fortunate to be able to win a championship before. I think that we’ve, you know, on those championship teams, that Super Bowl team, we just had so much great talent,” Wilson said after beating the Baltimore Ravens.

Russell Wilson #3 of the Pittsburgh Steelers passes the ball while pressured Tavius Robinson #95 of the Baltimore Ravens in the second quarter of a game at Acrisure Stadium on November 17, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

“But the thing about talent is that you also have to have the work ethic, the drive, the will to win and the ability to win close games. The ability to win on defense in a big, key moment to take the lead. You know, like last week when we hit that bomb to Mike Williams, that was huge to take the lead and the defense to be able to make a stop,” the QB continued.

Wilson knows he has a team capable of making it to the Super Bowl

In the NFL, it’s not enough to simply have a team full of talent. There are many factors that lead top teams to achieve success in one of the most competitive leagues. Russell Wilson is having his best stretch since joining Pittsburgh, and he knows that with this level of play, they have the potential to accomplish great things.

“The defense made a huge, huge stop against a really good offense,” former Seahawks QB said on the defense’s performance against Baltimore. “And on a two-point conversion [stop] to continue the lead and keep the lead at 18-16. To have a big-time kicker in [Chris Boswell]. Those are the type of Championship moments you have to have.”

“And the best part is nobody blinked,” Russell Wilson also stated. “Coach mentioned that too, you know, don’t blink. We didn’t blink. We stayed focused. We stayed in the moment. And so, we haven’t done anything yet, though. We have a lot more to go. We got a lot more football to play. That’s the part we embrace, that’s the challenge that we enjoy. So we’re just going to stay the course. We’re going to keep believing in each other. We’re going to celebrate this, as I said, for two hours, and move on. And know that we got a tough rivalry football game coming up again, you know, in Cleveland.”

Russell Wilson #3 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks to pass in the second quarter of a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium on November 17, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The Steelers face a tough road ahead

With the primary goal of adding more wins to their record, Mike Tomlin’s squad will face divisional opponents in their upcoming games—matchups that will ultimately determine what the Steelers are truly capable of this season.

vs Cleveland Browns, November 21st

vs Cincinnati Bengals, December 1st

vs Cleveland Browns, December 8th

vs Philadelphia Eagles, December 15th

vs Baltimore Ravens, December 21st