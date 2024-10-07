NFL News: Texans star Stefon Diggs makes something clear after facing the Bills

Stefon Diggs opened up about how he felt facing his former team, the Buffalo Bills, while also revealing what he told his Houston Texans teammates after their crucial Week 5 victory.

In Week 5 of the 2024 NFL season, Stefon Diggs faced his former team, the Buffalo Bills, for the first time since his trade to the Houston Texans. In a game filled with emotions and personal meaning, the Texans secured a 23-20 victory at home, marking their fourth win of the season.

When asked about what it meant to win against the Buffalo Bills, Diggs made it clear how much this game resonated with him. “Honestly, I mean a lot too, held in all week energy wise try not to bring up too much,” Diggs said. “Obviously, we had an interview earlier this week, just trying to keep it professional, but obviously in the back of my mind meant a lot to me. I wanted to do more showing than telling.”

Diggs admitted it was a challenge to contain those feelings, but he was determined to let his performance do the talking. From the moment he was traded, this game had been on his mind. He revealed, “I can’t say I didn’t think about this game when I was traded. I was wondering when we’d be playing. Obviously, it was on the schedule, but I think one game at a time. But I knew when this game was coming, I just wanted to take advantage for my team. Obviously, it’s emotional, I can play with a lot of emotions.”

For Diggs, playing against the Bills wasn’t just about individual performance—it was about showing his teammates and fans that he could step up in critical moments, even when those moments were deeply personal.

Houston Texans win against big team

Despite not playing their best football, the Texans managed to grind out the win, and Diggs reflected on what that said about the resilience of the team. “Well, we kind of had a conversation about it throughout this season, when I was playing my best ball. We were winning,” Diggs explained. “We had a little better day today, with a couple little mishaps, but being able to overcome and fight adversity says a lot about your team.”

He emphasized that beating a good team like the Bills was a testament to the Texans’ growing strength and determination. “I told the guys if they want to be a good team, then beat a good team. That’s a good team. Real disciplined, well-coached. The second quarter of this season, we’re trying to get the ball rolling and have good things happen and play good complimentary football,” Diggs said.