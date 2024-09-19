Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Russell Wilson's injury update poses a threat to Justin Fields' starting QB job

The recent update on Russell Wilson's injury could serve as a warning for Justin Fields' future as the starting quarterback leading the Pittsburgh Steelers' offense.

Justin Fields #2 of the Pittsburgh Steelers warms up prior to facing the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.
© Getty ImagesJustin Fields #2 of the Pittsburgh Steelers warms up prior to facing the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

By Richard Tovar

As Week 3 approaches, it marks another week with Russell Wilson sidelined from the starting quarterback position for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Justin Fields has been filling in so far, but his time under center could be coming to an end following the recent update on Wilson’s injury.

According to Russell Wilson himself, he’s progressing much faster in his recovery. He’s been steadily improving from his calf injury and is feeling better each day. The quarterback revealed that he’s now able to do much more and is “gaining ground” in his recovery.

“I’m definitely gaining ground,” Wilson said via ESPN’s Brooke Pryor. “I feel good. I was able to do a lot more work today, yesterday, so we’re getting better every day.”

Advertisement

It’s worth noting that Justin Fields led the Steelers to a 13-6 road victory against the Denver Broncos in Week 2, during which he threw his first touchdown of the season. Fields has never had a season start as strong as this one.

Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson #3 of the Pittsburgh Steelers drops back to pass in the first quarter during the preseason game against the Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Advertisement

When Was Wilson’s Last NFL Game?

Russell Wilson was active during the preseason with the Steelers, but he has yet to play in an official game for the team this 2024 NFL season. His last official NFL game was with the Denver Broncos on December 24, a 23-26 loss.

NFL News: Baker Mayfield takes unexpected shot at Tom Brady

see also

NFL News: Baker Mayfield takes unexpected shot at Tom Brady

Week 3 for the Steelers

Week 3 will be a special game for the Pittsburgh Steelers, as they will play their first home game of the season. They’ll face the undefeated Chargers, led by the dangerous head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Advertisement
richard tovar
Richard Tovar

Richard “Richie” Tovar is a bilingual sports writer with over 13 years of experience and a bachelor’s degree in statistics. Born and raised in Venezuela, Richard has always had a deep connection with American sports, particularly the NFL, which he follows closely and covers extensively, along with College Football. Coming from a baseball-loving country, he also covers MLB every season. Since joining Bolavip US in 2021, Richard has continued to grow as a writer, showcasing his passion for numbers and statistics in many of his articles. Outside of sports, he enjoys programming, nature, going to the gym, and cooking homemade meals.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

WNBA: Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark’s strong response to MVP conversation
Sports

WNBA: Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark’s strong response to MVP conversation

Tua Tagovailoa's replacement sends clear message to Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel
NFL

Tua Tagovailoa's replacement sends clear message to Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel

Roger Federer has very important advice for Rafael Nadal
Sports

Roger Federer has very important advice for Rafael Nadal

49ers: Brock Purdy loses another key offensive weapon besides Christian McCaffrey
NFL

49ers: Brock Purdy loses another key offensive weapon besides Christian McCaffrey

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo