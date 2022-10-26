Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers have so far left much to be desired in the 2022 NFL season, with both heading into Week 8 on a losing record.

For the first time, people are starting to question whether Father Time has finally caught up to Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. The veteran signal-callers seemed to age like a fine wine, but they've been struggling to perform this season.

With both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Green Bay Packers on a losing record (3-4) after seven weeks, Brady and Rodgers currently have the lowest QBR in their careers as starters (Brady 53.2%, Rodgers 40.5%).

On top of that, both of them look frustrated with their current teams. Shortly after Brady was seen shouting at the Bucs' offensive line, Rodgers called out his teammates for making "mental mistakes." According to Pro Football Hall of Famer Kurt Warner, both look exhausted.

Hall of Famer believes Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers are exhausted

"I think both of those guys look like they're exhausted," Warner told People magazine, via Fox News. "It's OK to go, 'You know what? It's not how it used to be. I may not be who I used to be, or, it's just too hard overall to get everybody up to the standard. Maybe it is time to walk away.’

"It's not being defeated. That's not saying you can't do it anymore. I just think sometimes that stuff outweighs the joy of the game, which is what it looks like is happening for those two guys and I feel for them.

"As I was going through the last couple years, it was becoming more and more prevalent that, 'OK, this is taking too much from me and it's not just about enjoying the game anymore.' I mean, I kinda look at Tom Brady now, and that's how I feel."

Brady has recently dismissed all retirement rumors, while Rodgers signed a long-term contract extension with the Packers this summer. Their play has been on decline as of late, but they can still prove the doubters wrong.