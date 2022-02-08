Even though he already decided to walk away from the game, that doesn't mean that we've heard the last of Tom Brady and the NFL. Check out the massive offer he's got sitting on his table.

Even though he was coming off one of the best seasons in his incredible career, Tom Brady decided to retire after 22 years in the NFL. The fact that it was a surprise despite him being 44 years old speaks volumes of how great he was on the field.

It seemed like Brady could've played for an extra couple of seasons and still perform at an MVP level. That unprecedented durability was just one of many reasons why he was able to put together such a legendary career.

Fortunately for those who'll miss him, a recent report claims that maybe it won't be long before we get to hear from him again. This time, however, he'd join the likes of Tony Romo, Drew Brees, and the Manning brothers in the broadcasting world.

NFL News: Tom Brady Is Fielding Huge Offers To Get Into Broadcasting

(Transcript via People)

"There are a lot of projects in the works. He also has crazy offers from networks who want him to be a broadcaster," the source says, noting that Brady's agent Jason Hodes has gotten an "unprecedented volume of opportunities ranging from broadcast and streaming offers to publishing and brand deals" for the now-former athlete.

The insider admits that "Tom wasn't focused on broadcasting at all, but he's getting so many offers, and they're projecting these huge salaries" in the tens of millions of dollars range.

Brady Wants To Focus His Attention On Other Things

The legendary gunslinger claimed that he wasn't ready to make a full commitment to football anymore. Therefore, he'd focus his attention on his family and different endeavors in the coming months:

"This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention," Brady wrote in his retirement letter.

While it's unclear whether Brady will join the booth and share his insights and input with the public, you better believe you haven't heard the last of him.