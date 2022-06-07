Tom Brady’s relationship with New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has been a big talking point in the NFL world since the legendary quarterback left Foxborough. However, the Bucs signal-caller continues to show nothing but respect for the veteran coach.

Many things have been said about Tom Brady’s departure from New England in 2020. One of the biggest rumors behind his exit was an alleged bad relationship with longtime Patriots coach Bill Belichick.

Together, they’ve built one of the greatest dynasties not only in football but in sports history, winning six Super Bowl rings during their time in Foxborough. So, to hear that they didn’t get along took many NFL fans by surprise.

However, publicly they have shown nothing but respect for each other. That hasn’t changed thus far, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback even heaped unexpected praise on his former coach recently.

Tom Brady’s comments on Bill Belichick should quell feud rumors

When talking about his future as an NFL analyst for Fox Sports once he hangs up his cleats, Brady reflected on his experience in football and gave Belichick a lot of credit for the way his playing career has gone.

“I love football and I care a lot about football, too. I’m always going to be involved in it one way or the other,” Brady said, via CBS Sports. “I was thinking about the opportunity to travel around and see these guys on different Friday afternoons and watching them practice and saying, ‘Hey, here’s a couple of things that worked for me.’

“[Talking to] different coaches. I was around the most amazing coach, in Coach Belichick, the most amazing coaches over a period of time. I played with Hall of Famers, Randy Moss to Ty Law to Richard Seymour. I feel like I have a lot of knowledge.”

It’s not the first time Brady shares public praise for Belichick, with whom he worked for more than two decades before taking separate ways. It would be safe to think they wouldn’t have accomplished what they did without each other, so it’s great to see there's respect between them.