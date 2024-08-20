Tom Brady has ranked his top five quarterbacks in the NFL, placing Buffalo Bills signal-caller Josh Allen behind Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes.

Not long ago, Tom Brady was still the greatest quarterback in the NFL. But with the 7x Super Bowl champ no longer in the league, that tag now belongs to Patrick Mahomes. And while there’s not so much consensus when it comes to who’s the second-best signal-caller today, Brady believes only the Kansas City Chiefs star is better than Josh Allen.

“I think, consistently, of all the guys I’ve seen, Josh Allen is someone who always impresses me as a player,” Brady said when Stephen A. Smith asked him to rank the top five active quarterbacks in the NFL at Fanatics Fest last weekend.

Of course, the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend started his list by mentioning Mahomes before he went on to explain his decision to pick Allen in second place. But how did his list continue?

Tom Brady’s top five NFL quarterbacks

“I see Lamar Jackson, who always impresses me as a player,” Brady said, before naming Cincinnati Bengals sensation Joe Burrow. “Joe Burrow is really impressive the way he throws the ball. Another guy who’s got a great connection with his teammates.”

Josh Allen and Tom Brady meet on the field after the New England Patriots defeated the Buffalo Bills 24-12 at Gillette Stadium on December 23, 2018

Brady then had to think a bit longer to choose a fifth quarterback, so when Smith mentioned Aaron Rodgers, Tom immediately agreed. Therefore, here’s what his ranking of the top five NFL quarterbacks looks like:

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Tom Brady has a piece of advice for Josh Allen

Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs) Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills) Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens) Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals) Aaron Rodgers (New York Jets)

This is not the first time the 47-year-old heaps huge praise on Allen. In fact, Brady has already tipped him to become the next QB to win his first Super Bowl. Will the Bills star prove him right?