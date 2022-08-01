Travis Kelce heads into another NFL season with the Chiefs after agreeing to a restructure of his contract. The star tight end couldn’t be happier to be in Kansas City, and he made that abundantly clear.

Even though Tyreek Hill has shockingly left the team for the Miami Dolphins, the Kansas City Chiefs have kept the core of their roster to head into another NFL season with championship aspirations.

With Patrick Mahomes under contract for many more years, the team also restructured Travis Kelce’s deal at the start of training camp. The tight end had already signed an extension through 2025 back in 2020, but this was his last year of guaranteed money.

The Chiefs had a great gesture by giving him a raise this season, which seemed to confirm Kelce he has always been in the right place. Speaking to the press on Monday, the 32-year-old explained how much he loves being in Kansas City.

Travis Kelce says he doesn’t plan on playing outside of Kansas City

“I think, it’s just another reason why I love being here, man,” Kelce said, via ProFootballTalk. “I’ve done everything I can to do things the right way both on the field and in the community and I’m going to continue to do that. They know that and they know what type of player they’re going to get, what type of leader they’re going to get in this building and also in the community.

“I’m just extremely appreciative of it, that they would even think about it or try and put something together. And it’s just another reason why I go out here and play my tail off for this city and this organization. … I don’t plan on playing anywhere else, brother. I hope the Chiefs have that in mind, too.”

Kelce may turn 33 in October, yet it looks like he still has a lot left in his tank. Having helped the Chiefs win a much anticipated Super Bowl in 2020, he has racked up at least 1,000 yards in each of his last six seasons. Last year, Kelce recorded 1,125 yards with nine touchdowns. Therefore, it was not a surprise to see the Chiefs adjusting his deal.