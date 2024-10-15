Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Trevor Lawrence’s Jaguars teammate still ineligible despite suspension end

Jacksonville Jaguars continue to struggle in the NFL, as the return of a defender for Trevor Lawrence's team remains unconfirmed.

Trevor Lawrence( 16) QB, of Jacksonville Jaguars during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA match between Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, White Hart Lane, England on 13 October 2024.
© IMAGO / PRiME Media ImagesTrevor Lawrence( 16) QB, of Jacksonville Jaguars during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA match between Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, White Hart Lane, England on 13 October 2024.

By Matías Persuh

The performance of the Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL has certainly not met expectations ahead of the season. With just one win in six games, several issues within the franchise lead by Trevor Lawrence are in question. Additionally, it has been confirmed that a defender on the roster remains ineligible despite having completed his suspension.

The player in question is none other than safety Tashaun Gipson, a key figure in Doug Pederson‘s defense. Gipson completed a six-game suspension, yet mysteriously remains listed as ineligible for the upcoming matchup against the New England Patriots.

The news was confirmed by NFL insider Tom Pelissero via his X (formerly Twitter) account @TomPelissero: “Jaguars safety Tashaun Gipson, who had been suspended six games, was not reinstated from the suspended list today as scheduled. He remains ineligible.”

Advertisement

The Jaguars‘ struggles continue after a new defeat, this time at the hands of the Chicago Bears during their trip to London last Sunday. In addition to injuries, the absence of safety Gipson now adds to the challenges facing Lawrence’s team.

Tashaun Gipson

San Francisco 49ers safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. (31) on Sunday, January 08, 2023, at Levis Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The 49ers defeated the Cardinals 38-13. Santa Clara U.S.

Advertisement

Tashaun Gipson’s suspension

Tashaun Gipson joined the Jacksonville Jaguars during the last offseason, coming from the San Francisco 49ers with a one-year contract. However, the safety has yet to play an official game with Trevor Lawrence, as he is serving a six-game suspension.

Cowboys News: Dak Prescott sends clear message to Mike McCarthy after ugly loss to Lions

see also

Cowboys News: Dak Prescott sends clear message to Mike McCarthy after ugly loss to Lions

What happened with Gipson? The safety was suspended for six games by the NFL for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs) policy.

Advertisement

Thus, Gipson’s presence remains uncertain for the upcoming key matchup for the Jaguars, where they will face the Patriots, another team struggling with a poor record of 1-5.

What’s next for the Jacksonville Jaguars?

  • vs New England Patriots, Week 7
  • vs Green Bay Packers, Week 8
  • vs Philadelphia Eagles, Week 9
  • vs Minnesota Vikings, Week 10
  • vs Detroit Lions, Week 11
Advertisement
matías persuh
Matías Persuh

Matias Persuh is a sports journalist and writer who graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism in 2008. Since then, he has covered numerous events, including local soccer games, and has interviewed players and coaches. Matias has also participated as a columnist in various radio shows. Fluent in English, Spanish, and Slovenian, he displays great enthusiasm when analyzing NBA and NFL games. In addition, he regularly follows major competitions such as the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga. Joining Bolavip US in July 2024 marked a significant step forward in his career, allowing him to continue developing his skills and delivering the most resonant news and reports to the audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

MLB News: Dodgers manager Dave Roberts clears up Shohei Ohtani’s struggles in Game 2 NLCS vs. Mets
MLB

MLB News: Dodgers manager Dave Roberts clears up Shohei Ohtani’s struggles in Game 2 NLCS vs. Mets

USMNT vs. Mexico: Mauricio Pochettino's projected starting XI
Soccer

USMNT vs. Mexico: Mauricio Pochettino's projected starting XI

NBA News: Clippers HC Tyronn Lue confirms key teammate for James Harden out for last preseason game
NBA

NBA News: Clippers HC Tyronn Lue confirms key teammate for James Harden out for last preseason game

MLB News: Yankees’ Aaron Boone makes big admission about Aaron Judge’s teammate after ALCS Game 1
MLB

MLB News: Yankees’ Aaron Boone makes big admission about Aaron Judge’s teammate after ALCS Game 1

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo