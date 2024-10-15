NFL News: Trevor Lawrence’s Jaguars teammate still ineligible despite suspension end

Jacksonville Jaguars continue to struggle in the NFL, as the return of a defender for Trevor Lawrence's team remains unconfirmed.

The performance of the Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL has certainly not met expectations ahead of the season. With just one win in six games, several issues within the franchise lead by Trevor Lawrence are in question. Additionally, it has been confirmed that a defender on the roster remains ineligible despite having completed his suspension.

The player in question is none other than safety Tashaun Gipson, a key figure in Doug Pederson‘s defense. Gipson completed a six-game suspension, yet mysteriously remains listed as ineligible for the upcoming matchup against the New England Patriots.

The news was confirmed by NFL insider Tom Pelissero via his X (formerly Twitter) account @TomPelissero: “Jaguars safety Tashaun Gipson, who had been suspended six games, was not reinstated from the suspended list today as scheduled. He remains ineligible.”

The Jaguars‘ struggles continue after a new defeat, this time at the hands of the Chicago Bears during their trip to London last Sunday. In addition to injuries, the absence of safety Gipson now adds to the challenges facing Lawrence’s team.

San Francisco 49ers safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. (31) on Sunday, January 08, 2023, at Levis Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The 49ers defeated the Cardinals 38-13. Santa Clara U.S.

Tashaun Gipson’s suspension

Tashaun Gipson joined the Jacksonville Jaguars during the last offseason, coming from the San Francisco 49ers with a one-year contract. However, the safety has yet to play an official game with Trevor Lawrence, as he is serving a six-game suspension.

What happened with Gipson? The safety was suspended for six games by the NFL for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs) policy.

Thus, Gipson’s presence remains uncertain for the upcoming key matchup for the Jaguars, where they will face the Patriots, another team struggling with a poor record of 1-5.

What’s next for the Jacksonville Jaguars?

vs New England Patriots, Week 7

vs Green Bay Packers, Week 8

vs Philadelphia Eagles, Week 9

vs Minnesota Vikings, Week 10

vs Detroit Lions, Week 11

