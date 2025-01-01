Where to Texas vs Arizona State live for free in the USA: 2025 Peach Bowl

Texas play against Arizona State in what will be the 2025 Peach Bowl. Fans nationwide can stay informed with all the essential details, including the official game date, kickoff time, and streaming options, ensuring they’re ready to catch every moment of this highly anticipated matchup.

The College Football Playoff quarterfinals bring a thrilling Peach Bowl matchup, where the No. 4 Texas Longhorns (12-2) face off against the No. 10 Arizona State Sun Devils (11-2). Texas, favorites by 12.5 points with a game total of 51, punched their ticket with a dominant 38-24 victory over Clemson.

Arizona State earned their spot with a statement 45-19 win over Iowa State, fueled by a high-octane offense and opportunistic defense. With both teams hitting their stride, this high-stakes clash sets the stage for an electrifying battle and a coveted spot in the semifinals.

When will the Texas vs Arizona State match be played?

Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman Clayton Smith – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Texas vs Arizona State: Time by State in the USA

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

How to watch Texas vs Arizona State in the USA

Catch the 2024 college football clash between Texas and Arizona State live on Fubo (free trial). Alternatively, you can tune in to ESPN.