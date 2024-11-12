NFL News: Two young quarterbacks lead Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes in jersey sales

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is one of the most established talents in the NFL. However, two younger stars have recently surpassed him in jersey sales.

The NFL not only creates a huge buzz on the field but also off it, with jersey sales being a prime example of this. Patrick Mahomes, star quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, is a prime reflection of this phenomenon. Not only does he possess extraordinary talent when he steps onto the field, but he has also consistently been among the top in jersey sales year after year.

The rise of young talents in the league has gradually begun to level the playing field with established stars like Mahomes, or even former legends like Tom Brady. Many American football fans are now finding inspiration in the young rookies who are making a name for themselves and shining in the sport.

In a recent statistic compiled between April 1 and October 31, nflshop.com reported that two NFL players have surpassed the Kansas City Chiefs’ No. 15 in jersey sales, dethroning Patrick Mahomes from this achievement that he had held for several months.

The players in question are none other than CJ Stroud of the Houston Texans and Caleb Williams of the Chicago Bears, who occupy the number one and number two spots on the podium. Both quarterbacks have also taken the field as signal-callers for their respective teams.

C.J. Stroud #7 of the Houston Texans throws a pass during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at NRG Stadium on November 10, 2024 in Houston, Texas.

Complete NFL jersey sales ranking

Patrick Mahomes is no longer the player with the highest number of jerseys sold across the United States, having been dethroned by CJ Stroud and Caleb Williams. Here is the top 10 list of players in this intriguing ranking.

CJ Stroud (Houston Texans)

Caleb Williams (Chicago Bears)

Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs)

Aidan Hutchinson (Detroit Lions)

Jayden Daniels (Washington Commanders)

Amon-Ra St. Brown (Detroit Lions)

CeeDee Lamb (Dallas Cowboys)

Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills)

Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings)

Maxx Crosby (Las Vegas Raiders)

Absences and surprising entries in the jersey sales ranking

Patrick Mahomes losing the top spot for jersey sales is undoubtedly one of the biggest surprises, but we can also highlight a few players who have dropped out of the Top 10 despite their immense talent, as well as some players who remain on the list despite not having the best current seasons.

Among the notable absences, we can highlight Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry of the Baltimore Ravens, Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys, Aaron Rodgers of the New York Jets, and Travis Kelce, also of the Kansas City Chiefs. Even Tom Brady, now retired, has seen a drop in jersey sales, which is surprising given his legendary status.

One of the most notable aspects of the Top 10 is the presence of Aidan Hutchinson, the Detroit Lions’ defensive end, who suffered a serious injury that sidelined him for the remainder of the season. Also included are CeeDee Lamb and Maxx Crosby, both key players for their respective teams, but who are currently not having their best seasons.