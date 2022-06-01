Even though the Seattle Seahawks still don't know who's going to be their starting QB, Tyler Lockett believes this will only bring the best out of all candidates.

Following the Russell Wilson trade, most people thought the Seattle Seahawks had two realistic paths: They would either trade for Baker Mayfield/Jimmy Garoppolo or get a rookie QB in the NFL Draft.

Shockingly, they didn't do either of those. They were left with a QB room consisting of Drew Lock, Geno Smith, and Jacob Eason and passed on Malik Willis. And to make things more interesting, it's not like they had a starter in mind when they did that.

As of today, neither Pete Carroll nor the offense knows who'll be behind center come Week 1. And while that may seem head-scratching to most, Tyler Lockett believes it's actually a blessing in disguise.

NFL News: Starting QB Competition Will Be Good For The Seahawks

“It’s just that competitive nature that takes you to different places that not having to be competitive doesn’t take you,” Lockett told the Seahawks website. “And so I think it’s just something that’s new, and I think it’s something that’s very interesting."

"I love to see it, because sometimes we’ve got to remember that this is a business, and business does want that competitive nature," Lockett added. "And we do want that competitive edge, but being able to compete each and every day, to sharpen iron with iron, I think that helps us build something truly special. Drew’s doing good, Geno is doing good, Eason is doing good, and whatever happens is going to happen, but as a whole we all want to be able to make sure we’re doing our part, and I think everyone’s doing it so far.”

Truth be told, trusting Drew Lock or Geno Smith to lead the offense would be naive and stubborn at this point. But Carroll isn't known for making popular decisions. So we'll have to wait and see how this experiment unfolds.