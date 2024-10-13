Tyreek Hill and Tua Tagovailoa were the future of the Miami Dolphins trying to win their first Super Bowl in more than four decades. However, after another concussion, it’s still uncertain if the quarterback will continue his NFL career.

It all happened during the game against the Buffalo Bills. Tagovailoa ran to get a first down and his head crashed with Damar Hamlin’s chest. As a consequence, Tua went to injured reserve.

Now, the big question is if the young star will take the risk and not opt for retirement. Although the league already gave him all independence to make his decision, Tua’s medical consultants have the final word.

Is Tua Tagovailoa retiring?

According to many reports, Tua Tagovailoa doesn’t want to retire from football. In fact, his former head coach at Alabama, Nick Saban, also confirmed the quarterback is looking for a comeback.

Nevertheless, the Dolphins and Tua won’t rush things and are taking many medical opinions. In this complicated scenario, Tyreek Hill weighed in on the chance of playing again with his teammate.

His answer on social media has sparked a massive controversy as the wide receiver delivered a joke which was severely criticized. Although the wide receiver said he was just having fun on X, many fans thought it was unnecessary.

