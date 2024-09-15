Tua Tagovailoa has made a final decision about his future in the NFL.

Tua Tagovailoa has to make the most important decision of his professional career. After another concussion during the game against the Buffalo Bills, the quarterback’s future in the NFL is uncertain.

The first step is to follow the concussion protocol and then receive the long awaited medical diagnosis to determine if it’s a risk or not to return with the Miami Dolphins.

It’s not a secret that, after multiple injuries, Tua is resilient and wants to deliver a Super Bowl. Just a few days after the incident, the quarterback is ready to announce what will happen with his future.

Is Tua Tagovailoa retiring?

According to a report from Ian Rapoport, Tua Tagovailoa won’t retire from the NFL after suffering the third concussion of his career. The quarterback will follow the league’s protocol and then work to take the field again.

“QB Tua Tagovailoa has no plans to retire, sources say. He’s already begun seeing concussion specialists and will continue to do so, but there is no timeline to return. Tua will be back when he and his doctors deem him healthy and ready.”

Will Tua Tagovailoa play football again?

After Rapoport’s information, Cameron Wolfe also emphasized that Tua is already thinking in the proper timeline to follow. At least for now, there’s no option for retirement.

“Tua Tagovailoa is 26 years old and loves football. He’s worked his life to QB a team to a Super Bowl and signed big money. Dolphins contract with it in mind. Tua will process his return timeline with family and doctors who will determine if/when he’s medically cleared, not thru public opinion.”

