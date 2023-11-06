The Minnesota Vikings are trying to stay competitive in the NFC North. Fortunately for them, Justin Jefferson could return very soon from his injury, but the team will lose a key player for the rest of the 2023 NFL season.

Recent times have not been easy for the Vikings. Even though last season they were one of the best squads in the entire NFL, they were surprised in the Wild Card round by the New York Giants, which was a huge surprise for everybody.

Unfortunately, their bad luck continues. In the 2023 season, they have had a lot of injured players, including Justin Jefferson. The wide receiver is set to return soon, but another key member of the offense might miss the rest of the campaign.

Justin Jefferson could return soon, but the Vikings lose another offensive player

The Vikings’ 2023 season has been challenging, and they’re now looking to secure a playoff spot, possibly through a Wild Card. They are no longer the favorites in the NFC North, but they are trying to stay competitive to advance to the next round.

Unfortunately, injuries have changed their plans for the current season. First, they lost Justin Jefferson due to a hamstring injury, and then Kirk Cousins suffered a torn ACL that ended his year.

Now, the star wide receiver is ready to return. According to reports, Jefferson is set to start practicing with the team, but it is uncertain if he will be activated to play in Week 10 against the New Orleans Saints.

Even though Jefferson’s return might not be this week, it is a huge update regarding his injury. However, Minnesota is now set to lose another key offensive player, and it would be for the rest of the year.

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport informed that Cam Akers has suffered a torn ACL and will be out for the remainder of the season. The running back arrived earlier this year to Minnesota from the Los Angeles Rams, and he was poised to be a key player for the team’s offense.

The Vikings signed Akers as the RB2 behind Alexander Mattison, who was promoted to RB1 after Dalvin Cook’s release. Now, Ty Chandler is poised to fill the vacant position and complement Mattison in the backfield.

Will the Minnesota Vikings make it to the playoffs?

As of today, the Minnesota Vikings would be in the playoffs as the 7th seed in the NFC. They currently hold a 5-4 record and, even though it is not what they expected, advancing would be crucial for them this year after suffering several setbacks.

The upcoming games for the Vikings will be vital for their hopes. This week, they will face the Saints at home, and then they will visit Colorado to play the Denver Broncos in Week 11.