Last year, the Minnesota Vikings won the NFC North for the first time since 2017. They took care of the Packers still with Aaron Rodgers and contained the emergence of the Detroit Lions. Throughout their entire schedule, they became specialists in winning close games.

The Vikings had a 13-4 record in the first season as head coach for Kevin O’Connell, but were surprisingly eliminated in the playoffs by the New York Giants.

However, 2023 has been a very different story. They’re not winning the close games anymore and a 1-4 start is the biggest proof of that. Life is not easy in the NFL. Now, the Vikings have to deal with the loss of Justin Jefferson.

Justin Jefferson is out with the Minnesota Vikings

Justin Jefferson will miss at least four games with the Minnesota Vikings after he suffered a hamstring injury during the 27-20 loss against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

As a consequence, the wide receiver has been placed on injured reserve and cannot comeback for a month. He’ll be out against the 49ers, Packers, Falcons and Saints.

According to a report from Alec Lewis, head coach Kevin O’Connell said this Wednesday he doesn’t believe Jefferson’s hamstring strain would be a season-long injury. Nevertheless, O’Connell didn’t clarify the specific grade of the injury though it was severe enough to place the wide receiver on injured reserve.