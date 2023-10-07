In the race to be recognized as the best wide receiver in the league, one name stands out as a consensus choice: Justin Jefferson. Since being drafted by the Minnesota Vikings with the 22nd pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, he has risen to stardom as a rookie.

Jefferson has been even breaking records previously held by a legend like Randy Moss. This season, despite the Vikings holding a 1-3 record, he continues to shine with 543 receiving yards on 33 receptions from 47 targets.

However, touchdown receptions is one statistical category where he falls just short. In this regard, three other players outperform him. The trio of DJ Moore, Stefon Diggs, and Tyreek Hill has the players surpassing him.

DJ Moore Has the Most Touchdown Receptions

Leading the pack is Moore with five touchdown receptions, despite the Chicago Bears‘ disastrous struggles with a 1-4 record. It’s worth noting that Moore is the only one among them to have played five games.

In a shared position for the second place appears Hill, who remains one of the most electrifying players in the league. The dynamic receiver boasts an impressive 470 receiving yards and has found the end zone four times for the Miami Dolphins.

Sharing the spot is Diggs, who plays a pivotal role for the Buffalo Bills, a team with a 3-1 record. Diggs has contributed significantly with 399 receiving yards, 31 receptions, and four touchdown catches.

How Old Is Justin Jefferson?

Justin Jefferson is 24 years old.