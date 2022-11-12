There were a lot of players with uncertain status during the week, but no one was more important than Josh Allen. The QB injured his right elbow vs the New York Jets, so he was listed as questionable. Find out if the Buffalo Bills superstar will be available.

The Super Bowl favorites Buffalo Bills took an unexpected hit last week when they lost visiting the New York Jets. However, that was not the only bad news for them. QB Josh Allen finished the game with an injury on his right elbow, so his status vs the Minnesota Vikings was up in the air.

Right now, the AFC is a wide-open race. There are multiple teams that could easily end up being the #1 seed when the regular season ends. That means teams must stay as healthy as possible since every single week carries a ton of weight to claim that key spot.

Buffalo gave away their advantage by losing against New York, but that was a mere detail based on how the game ended. The Bills were in desperation mode trying to come back from a three-point deficit with almost no time on the clock. And then their superstar quarterback got hit.

Will Josh Allen be available against the Minnesota Vikings?

Injuries are something that players must get used to. In Allen’s case, he is built to take almost as many hits as any other player in the field. But his right arm is what he and the whole franchise must take care of at all times.

His right elbow was the protagonist throughout the week. He was dealing with an injury to the UCL, and head coach Sean McDermott declared him as day-to-day. Allen even appeared on the injury report as DNP on Wednesday and Thursday, before logging in just a limited practice on Friday. But a move by the franchise helped to clear out some doubts.

The Bills decided on Saturday to not activate QB Matt Barkley from the practice squad. That means they have plenty of confidence on his superstar’s status, otherwise they would have carried their third-string quarterback. So everything points out to MVP candidate Allen being set to start against the 7-1 Minnesota Vikings on Week 10.