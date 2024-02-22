Last year, DeAndre Hopkins was one of the most sought-after players in the free agency market. Ahead of the 2024 NFL season, the wide receiver has now revealed which team he will play for in the upcoming campaign.

With the 2023 season over, all the 32 teams start making changes for the upcoming challenges. Several trades and free agency moves are set to arrive in the next weeks, and of course numerous surprises will appear.

Even though DeAndre Hopkins is still under contract with the Tennessee Titans, several rumors suggest that he could leave the AFC South team soon. Now, he has addressed the matter and unveiled which will be his club this year.

DeAndre Hopkins reveals which team he will play for in the 2024 season

During the 2023 offseason, DeAndre Hopkins had several offers on the table to select his new team. After leaving the Arizona Cardinals as a free agent, he had his future on his own hands, and everyone was expecting which team would get his services.

After analyzing all the offers, Hopkins decided to sign a 2-year, $26 million contract with the Titans. Unfortunately, the AFC South team struggled a lot during the last season, with the wide receiver underperforming throughout the entire campaign.

For this reason, several rumors have suggested that Hopkins time with the Titans might have come to its end. Now, the wide receiver has talked about these ideas, revealing his next step.

On social media, DeAndre Hopkins quoted a post suggesting the Titans were interested in trading him. “Cap!” the wide receiver responded, indicating his support for continuing with Tennessee.

In 2023, Hopkins caught 75 passes for 1,057 yards and seven touchdowns. It marked his fifth-lowest season in terms of receiving yards, numbers that may fall below expectations for the Titans’ elite wideout.

Will DeAndre Hopkins retire at the end of the 2024 season?

DeAndre Hopkins’ contract with the Titans runs until the end of the 2024 season, at which point he will be 32 years old. Despite this, the team has not offered him a contract extension, possibly indicating uncertainty surrounding his future and potential retirement.

In 2021 and 2022, Hopkins endured multiple injuries that sidelined him for significant portions of both seasons. Now, retirement could be a consideration, although it may hinge on the level of success he achieves during the upcoming year.