NFL News: WR Deebo Samuel makes his stance clear on 49ers' future this season

After a start to the NFL season with one win and one loss, star WR Deebo Samuel sent a clear message about the sole goal of the San Francisco 49ers.

The San Francisco 49ers began the NFL season with a somewhat uneven performance. Despite key injuries, including Christian McCaffrey and the recent one to Deebo Samuel, they managed to achieve a 1-1 record in Week 2. It was the franchise’s star WR who addressed the sole objective for the Bay Area team this season.

Following a decisive 23-16 loss to the Minnesota Vikings last weekend, morale was low within the team. However, under the leadership of Kyle Shanahan, the squad knows they are contenders in the NFC West and will have a quick chance to get back on track next Sunday against the Rams.

Taking charge of the situation and making the 49ers’ objectives clear this season was none other than Deebo Samuel. Through Bleacher Report on X, formerly known as Twitter, the wide receiver emphasized that it is “now or never” for the reigning NFC champions to win a Super Bowl.

“I’ve been a part of the best team in the NFL for the past going on six years. We got to get it done.”, Deebo Samuel finally stated.

NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2024: 49ers vs Jets: San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr.

Former NFL champion sensations over Aiyuk’s performance

Following an unexpected loss to the Minnesota Vikings, the spotlight shifted not only to star quarterback Brock Purdy but also to Brandon Aiyuk, who recently signed a lucrative contract extension with the 49ers just as the season was getting underway.

In light of the situation, it was none other than Super Bowl champion and current analyst Mark Schlereth who expressed his thoughts on the performance of the wide receiver under Shanahan in the media.

“This is what you paid Aiyuk for…You can be the go-to guy in this offense… Go show everybody that you held in for a reason. Now it’s your opportunity to shine. He needs to take that very seriously,” Mark Schlereth declared.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) before the NFL, American Football Herren, USA professional football game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers on January 7, 2024 at Lev™s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA.

San Francisco 49ers next matchups

After a season start with a record of 1-1, the San Francisco 49ers need to bounce back quickly, facing a tough slate of challenges ahead for the former Super Bowl finalists:

vs Los Angeles Rams, Week 3

vs New England Patriots, Week 4

vs Arizona Cardinals, Week 5

vs Seattle Seahawks, Week 6

vs Kansas City Chiefs, Week 7