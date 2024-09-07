Xavier Worthy got real about his impressive NFL debut with the Chiefs against the Baltimore Ravens.

Xavier Worthy was spectacular in his debut playing with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. The wide receiver had 2 touchdowns as key factor to get a 27-20 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Last season, surprisingly, the offense was the weak spot for Andy Reid although they peaked at the right time in the playoffs. Even with that Super Bowl victory, the team’s front office was very active to boost that unit.

Now, the entire NFL is on notice about how fast the Chiefs may attack from different angles. When you have Worthy, Rashee Rice, Travis Kelce and Isiah Pacheco, defenses are in trouble. And, guess what, Hollywood Brown might come back soon.

What draft pick was Xavier Worthy?

As it happened with Patrick Mahomes in 2017, the Buffalo Bills made a trade with the Chiefs to allow Kansas City go all the way up to No.28 in the 2024 NFL Draft. That’s how Andy Reid added Xavier Worthy to his offense.

The wide receiver spoke about his impressive performance in Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens. After an extraordinary career at Texas in college football, the rookie never imagined this day in the NFL.

“This is everything I dreamed of. Like I said before, I didn’t want to go nowhere else but the Chiefs. So, just having this moment and showing up, it’s an amazing feeling. This gives me a lot of confidence. It just shows my maturity and how I go about my business every day at practice. I study and I work really hard. As long as you do that, there’s nothing to be nervous. It’s a team effort. As long as we win, I’m perfectly fine.”

