Ahead of the trade deadline, Joe Burrow has issued a four-word take on the rumors that currently surround the Cincinnati Bengals.

The 2024 NFL trade deadline is approaching, and reports suggest the Cincinnati Bengals could be active in the market. Joe Burrow has weighed in with a candid four-word take on the situation.

In 2020, the Bengals made a franchise-altering decision by selecting Joe Burrow with the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft. The standout quarterback had a remarkable college career at LSU and has since become the franchise’s cornerstone.

However, the Bengals are currently struggling, and Burrow has addressed the swirling trade rumors surrounding the team.

Joe Burrow offers honest insight on Bengals’ trade prospects

As the trade deadline looms, teams face difficult decisions. They must determine whether to acquire new players or part with current assets.

The Bengals find themselves in a challenging position. With a 3-5 record after eight weeks, Cincinnati is not contending for a playoff spot, yet they seem intent on fighting for a chance to reach the postseason.

Rumors suggest the Bengals are considering adding new talent to support Burrow. Responding to these speculations, he stated, “That’s not my job,” via Cincinnati.com.

While Burrow certainly needs help, the Bengals are in a complex situation. They trail the Pittsburgh Steelers by three games in the AFC North, leading to uncertainty about whether pursuing new players is wise or if they should focus on rebuilding for the future.

Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals walks off the field after beating the Carolina Panthers 34-24 at Bank of America Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Additionally, the Bengals plan to extend Ja’Marr Chase’s contract in the offseason, so taking on more salary may not be prudent. They must strategize on how to support Burrow effectively before he becomes frustrated with the current circumstances.

What’s next for the Cincinnati Bengals?

The Cincinnati Bengals lost in Week 8 against the Philadelphia Eagles. However, their next game is set to be easier, as they will face the Las Vegas Raiders at home in what could be a potential their fourth win of the year.

Week 9 vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Week 10 @ Baltimore Ravens

Week 11 @ Los Angeles Chargers

Week 12 – BYE

