It is never easy to say goodbye from the sport that gave you everything. The New England Patriots had a terrific run with Tom Brady as their quarterback, but nothing can last forever and now one of his favorite targets during that era has retired after 13 seasons in the NFL.

Tom Brady entered the league in 2000 with the 199th pick of the NFL Draft. Since then, the quarterback became one of the greatest players of all time by winning six rings with the Patriots. Then, in 2020 he joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and won another Vince Lombardi trophy proving that he can do it in another team despite the names around him.

Regarding that last topic, there were a lot of wide receivers, tight ends and running backs that caught Tom Brady's passes throughout his career. In the Patriots, Rob Gronkowski was one of his best friends and now the TE has retired from the NFL. But he is not the only one that has already said goodbye to football and now one of his favorite targets has joined Gronk with his decision.

Danny Amendola retires from the NFL after 13 seasons

Danny Amendola, a two-time Super Bowl winner, has announced his retirement from the NFL after 13 seasons. He was part of the New England Patriots team that won the XLIX and LI editions against the Seattle Seahawks and the Atlanta Falcons, respectively, and had TD catches in both games to help with the championship.

Throughout his 13 seasons, he played for the St. Louis Rams, Patriots, Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions and Houston Texans. He recorded 617 catches for 6,212 yards and 24 touchdowns. He ended his career with 11,761 all-purpose yards and will be remembered for also being able to throw the ball as quarterback with great precision in his passes.