NFL: Only one quarterback has more passing TDs than Jordan Love in 2023

Jordan Love had to wait for three years, but he finally got his opportunity to lead the Green Bay Packers‘ offense. With Aaron Rodgers leaving for the New York Jets this offseason, the 24-year-old is finally proving his worth at Lambeau Field.

Even though he’s just getting started and it’s still too soon to tell whether he’ll be the long-term successor to Rodgers, the Utah State product has already been showing what he’s capable of in the NFL.

Love has been putting up decent numbers in his first weeks as starter, finding ways to make plays and get points. As a matter of fact, he’s among the quarterbacks who’ve thrown for more touchdowns so far.

Only Kirk Cousins has more passing touchdowns than Jordan Love in 2023

Jordan Love has so far thrown eight passing touchdowns, more than most of the quarterbacks in the league. Only Minnesota Vikings star Kirk Cousins is above him, with nine.

Tua Tagovailoa, who got off to a fantastic start with the Miami Dolphins, has recorded the same number of touchdowns than Love, though he has yet to play against the Buffalo Bills in Week 4.

What the Packers signal-caller has been doing is still impressive, as he threw for more touchdowns than the likes of Patrick Mahomes (7), Justin Herbert (6), and Josh Allen (5) so far.

What pick was Jordan Love?

Jordan Love was selected by the Green Packers with the 26th overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.