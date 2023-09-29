After years of misery, Detroit Lions fans finally seem to have reasons to believe. Jared Goff led the team to a statement win on Thursday Night Football against the Green Bay Packers, so the team is in high spirits.

Dan Campbell has slowly turned this franchise around, and this could be the year it finally takes a step forward. The NFC North is up for grabs, and the Lions want to take control of the division.

There’s still a long way to go, but Goff and company passed a huge test at Lambeau Field. Following their 34-20 victory, the 28-year-old quarterback let everyone know how much he believes in his team.

Jared Goff believes Lions can beat any team in the NFL

“Send us anywhere and we’ll be ready,” Goff said, via CBS Sports. “We have that confidence. Like I said, send us anywhere. Line us up against anyone, and we feel like we can go in there and beat them, and that’s a good feeling to have. Is it always gonna happen? I don’t know, but we feel like we can. We have that confidence in ourselves, in our coaches and each other. We’re working together really well right now.”

The Lions started the 2023 NFL season on the right foot, taking down Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs on the road in the season opener. Now, head into Week 5 atop the NFC North with a 3-1 record.

Who plays the Lions in Week 5?

The Detroit Lions return to the gridiron on Sunday, October 8, when they welcome the Carolina Panthers to Ford Field at 1 PM (ET).