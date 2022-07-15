The 26-year-old OT turned down a lucrative contract with the Chiefs in order to sign a bigger one down the road.

Orlando Brown Jr. has big plans for his career down the road after turning down a contract that would have made him the highest paid offensive lineman in the NFL. For now, Trent Williams of the San Francisco 49ers, who has a five-year, $138 million deal has that honor.

Orlando Brown Jr. has a non-exclusive franchise tag since March of 2022 and started 16 games for the Chiefs in his first season with the team. The Kansas City Chiefs were trying to sign him to a long-term deal, but it just did not pan out and thus Brown will have a franchise tag this season.

According to Mike Garafolo, “Jammal Brown, who is serving as Orlando’s mentor. He said they didn’t feel comfortable with the lack of security in the deal”, the 10-1 Super Bowl favorite Chiefs will just have to wait until next season to try again.

The amount of money Orlando Brown turned down

ESPN's Adam Schefter confirmed that the proposed deal was a five-year, $139 million contract plus a reported $30.25 million signing bonus. Still the Chiefs’ offensive line is holding his cards close to the chest in hopes of an even bigger contract next season.

Brown is set to earn $16.6 million during this season and the Super Bowl favorite Chiefs are set to kick off their new season against the Arizona Cardinals on September 11th where Brown will be a major piece of the puzzle this season.