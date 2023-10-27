Patrick Mahomes has firmly established himself as the premier quarterback in the league, delivering exceptional performances since he assumed the starting role in 2018. With two MVP awards to his name, he’s well-poised to add another to his collection. While individual statistics play a crucial role in MVP considerations, team success is also a significant factor.

Mahomes’ candidacy is bolstered by the Kansas City Chiefs‘ impressive 6-1 record, which is the best in the league. The Philadelphia Eagles are the only other team sharing this record, but Jalen Hurts, hasn’t exhibited the same level of performance as he did last season, making Mahomes the standout candidate. Tua Tagovailoa is then the player emerging as a potential threat.

Mahomes boasts strong individual statistics, ranking third in passing yards per game with 288.1. Entering Week 8, he’s tied for second place with 15 passing touchdowns, 185 completions, and 266 pass attempts.

Additionally, he holds the fourth position with a 69.5% completion percentage. Mahomes has thrown six interceptions but has been sacked only seven times, maintaining a passer rating of 101. His impressive 76.9 in ESPN’s metric QBR leads the league having played seven matchups.

Tagovailoa Pushes Mahomes for the MVP

Tagovailoa, on the other hand, is emerging as a formidable contender. The acquisition of Tyreek Hill last season has unlocked his potential, with coach Mike McDaniel as a valuable ally in play calling. Notably, his health has improved, as he has managed to avoid getting hit and has been sacked only nine times this season, a significant statistic for the Miami Dolphins.

Despite two clear defeats against championship rosters, the Dolphins boast a 5-2 record and have been a force to be reckoned with, particularly on offense. Tagovailoa has excelled at avoiding mistakes, throwing only six interceptions.

His passing performance has been outstanding, leading the league with 298.9 passing yards per game. After seven weeks, Tagovailoa was tied for second in passing touchdowns with 15 and ranked eighth in completions with 163. Furthermore, he is 13th in pass attempts with 229.

Tagovailoa’s efficiency is evident as he possesses a passer rating of 110.4, ranking first in this category. His QBR is also impressive at 69.5, positioning him among the best in the league. He leads in pass completion with a remarkable 71.2% in seven games.

When Do the Chiefs Play the Dolphins?

The Chiefs are schedule to play the Dolphins on November 5 in Germany.