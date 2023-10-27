The Dallas Cowboys haven’t won a Super Bowl in 27 years. Last year, the team failed once again in the playoffs facing the San Francisco 49ers. Even with an improved defense, Dak Prescott couldn’t deliver.

This season, the Cowboys have a 4-2 record and will have an uphill battle to win the NFC East against the Philadelphia Eagles. However, the national media doesn’t believe they could go far.

Though the Dallas Cowboys are definitely contenders in the NFL, Prescott has been severely criticized for his performances in clutch moments, especially in Week 5 loss with the 49ers. He had a huge warning for the doubters.

“I’ve been in this organization eight years. It’s not going to stop (critics). That’s just how it goes. To me, it’s fun. Because when things go our way and we win this thing, it’s going to make it all that much sweeter. Say what you want, we get to go out there and we get to do it.”

Mike McCarthy shuts down Dak Prescott’s critics

Befire the game against the Rams, Mike McCarthy also talked about the constant pressure on Dak Prescott and even reminded his critics what happened when he was around other big names like Aaron Rodgers or Joe Montana in an interview with Mad Dog Sports Radio.

“I think the intensity of the microscope on Dak, I’ve never seen anything like it. For him to be as consistent. His attitude is very much the same every day as far as how he attacks the preparation part of it. You have to be unique to deal with that and this is Year 8 for him. So, he’s been dealing with this a long time here. The intensity is nothing like I’ve ever seen.”

Will the Dallas Cowboys be in the playoffs?

After Week 7, the Dallas Cowboys hold the No.6 spot in the NFC thanks to a 4-2 record. They’re currently the second best Wild Card team in the conference and remain behind the Philadelphia Eagles (6-1) in the race for the NFC East.

A reasonable projection is that a 10-7 record would be enough to get into the playoffs. However, anything is possible and the Cowboys priority should be in possible home-field advantage. The Eagles and the 49ers seem like the biggest threats to achieve that.

What is the remaining schedule for the Dallas Cowboys?

This is the remaining schedule for the Dallas Cowboys: Rams, @Philadelphia, Giants, @Carolina, Washington, Seattle, Eagles, @Buffalo, @Miami and Detroit. That final stretch of the season is brutal facing five teams which probably are going to to make the playoffs.