NFL: The Best Five Offenses in Yards Per Game After Week 7

In the context of NFL offenses, it’s crucial to note that the level of talent at the quarterback position plays a pivotal role. Having an exceptional quarterback is almost a prerequisite for fielding a top-tier offense in the league. This can be deduced from the performances of the top five offenses after seven weeks of play.

Relying solely on points scored per team for rankings can be deceptive. For example, a team could have scored a significant number of points due to their defense, while having a strong defense can unfairly inflate an offense’s ranking by providing favorable field position. To more accurately gauge the consistency of an offense, it might be best to consider yards per game.

In this regard, the Miami Dolphins stand as the undisputed leader, averaging 462.3 yards per game. They have exploded this season with a healthy Tua Tagovailoa leading the way for the speedy options he has in the passing. The offense has had an exceptional game in which they recorded 726 yards against the Broncos.

Chiefs Have the Best Offense of the Rest Entering Week 8

The Kansas City Chiefs, despite not holding the top spot in the league, are the primary choice when it comes to evaluating offenses. The combination of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid has been a winning formula, leading the team to two Super Bowl victories.

Remarkably, the Chiefs have remained strong despite losing several talented players such as reliable wide receivers. They currently rank second with an average of 396.7 yards per game over seven matches.

In third place, the reigning NFC champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, have solidified their status as contenders. Despite a slow start to the season, the 6-1 Eagles have showcased their offensive capabilities, averaging 389.3 yards per game.

Detroit‘s offensive performance should no longer come as a surprise, as their offense has been carrying the team since last season. Despite a subpar performance against the Ravens last week, they rank fourth with 377 yards per game. As for the fifth position, the Buffalo Bills were averaging 369.7 yards per game before their game on Thursday night.

Who Has the Highest Scoring Offense?

The Dolphins have the highest scoring offense with 34.3 points per game.