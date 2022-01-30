The Bengals had a drought since the 20th century without playing in a conference championship game and on that occasion the team ended up losing in Super Bowl XXII.

NFL Playoffs 2022: When was the last time the Cincinnati Bengals went to the AFC Championship?

The Cincinnati Bengals are making history in the 2021-22 NFL season as they closed out the regular season with a positive record of 10-7-0 overall. In addition to the good results in the regular season, the Bengals won in the playoffs against the Raiders and Titans in what were two almost perfect games for the team's offense.

The Bengals regular season started with a win against Minnesota Vikings 27-24 in OT, and that was the first of five wins between September and October 2021. The regular season ended for the Bengals with a loss in Week 18 against Cleveland Browns 16-21.

The situation in the 2022 Playoffs for the Bengals was a big test as they entered the postseason with a Wild Card. The first game was a victory against the Las Vegas Raiders 26-19 at home, and in the divisional round they won against the big favorites Titans 19-16 on the road.

When was the last time the Bengals played in an AFC Championship game?

Bengals' most recent victory was in the 2022 AFC Championship game against the Chiefs. Another time the Bengals played for the title was in the 1988 postseason, they won the divisional playoffs against the Seahawks 21-13, and won the AFC Championship 21-10 against the Buffalo Bills, plus Boomer Esiason (Bengals QB) was the MVP of the season.

How many AFC Championships have the Bengals won?

The Bengals have three AFC Championship titles, one against the Los Angeles Chargers 27-7 in the 1981 postseason, the second was against the Buffalo Bills 21-10 in the 1988 postseason, and the most recent title for the Bengals was against the Chiefs in the 2022 playoffs.

How many Super Bowls have the Bengals played in?

Three Super Bowls, the Bengals played for the first time in Super Bowl XVI against the San Francisco 49ers and lost 26-21. The second time the Bengals played in the big game was against the 49ers in 1988 and they lost again 20-16. The third Super Bowl for the Bengals will be in 2022.

