Michael Jordan not only redefined basketball; he also rewrote the rules of success off the court. From his days as an unstoppable young star with the Chicago Bulls to becoming the first athlete to join Forbes’ exclusive list of the richest individuals, his legacy has only continued to grow.

Today, with a multimillion-dollar net worth, he is not only a symbol of athletic excellence but also of entrepreneurial vision. Yet, his financial rise isn’t just about numbers—he became the face of Nike, turning a pair of sneakers into a global cultural phenomenon.

How did an athlete of the NBA manage to turn his name into a synonym for wealth and power? The answer lies not only in his talent but also in his ability to turn victory into a lifestyle that transcends generations. Here, check out about his current fortune…

Advertisement

Advertisement

What is Michael Jordan’s net worth?

Michael Jordan, with a net worth of $3.5 billion in 2025, has become the richest former professional athlete in history. His financial legacy is a testament to how a legendary sports career can transform into an unstoppable economic force through strategic business decisions and iconic partnerships.

NBA legend and tournament host Michael Jordan attends the 13th annual Michael Jordan Celebrity Invitational gala at the ARIA Resort & Casino at CityCenter on April 4, 2014. (Source: Michael Jordan Celebrity Invitational)

Advertisement

During his 15 seasons in the NBA, he earned approximately $90 million in salary, most of which came during his final two years with the Chicago Bulls. Though significant, that figure is only a small fraction of his wealth, which grew exponentially after his retirement thanks to his business vision.

Advertisement

The greatest driver of his fortune has been his historic collaboration with Nike, which began in 1984. The launch of the Air Jordan line revolutionized the sneaker industry, generating billions in annual revenue. Michael, as the central figure of this brand, earns approximately $150 million annually in royalties.

Advertisement

Beyond his wealth, he has redefined what it means to be a global athlete. His ability to turn on-court success into a financial empire has set a standard for future generations. Additionally, his commitment to social causes, including donations to educational and racial equality initiatives, underscores his legacy.

How much money Michael Jordan made in his career?

Michael Jordan earned $90 million in salary during his time in the NBA. Most of this amount came from his last two seasons with the Bulls, where he earned $30.14 million in 1996-97 and $33.14 million in 1997-98.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Guard Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bulls in action against the Miami Heat during a game at the Miami Arena on 7 Jan 1998. (Source: Andy Lyons /Allsport)

However, his earnings go far beyond his salary. Including endorsements, investments and business ventures, it is estimated that he has generated over $2.6 billion (pre-tax) throughout his lifetime, according to Forbes.

Advertisement

Michael Jordan’s investments

Michael Jordan has made strategic investment decisions throughout his life that have further solidified his fortune. One of his most significant investments was in the Charlotte Hornets, an NBA team.

Advertisement

In 2010, he purchased a majority stake in the franchise for $275 million. However, it was in 2023 when he achieved one of the largest financial gains of his career by selling the majority of his stake for nearly $3 billion.

Advertisement

Guard Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bulls in action in 1988-1989. (Source: Mike Powell /Allsport)

In addition to his investment in the Hornets, his relationship with Nike has been a central pillar of his financial success. The partnership, which began in 1984, gave rise to the Air Jordan brand, which remains one of the most profitable sneaker lines in the world.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another of Jordan’s business moves was his co-founding of Cincoro Tequila in 2019. The premium tequila brand, which he launched alongside other NBA team owners, has grown rapidly.

Cincoro bottles, which sell between $70 and $1,600, have become a symbol of luxury, adding an additional source of income to Jordan’s portfolio, according to sources like Marca, Forbes and Celebrity Net Worth.

Advertisement

In terms of real estate, he has invested in several luxury properties. His 56,000-square-foot mansion in Highland Park, is valued at around $14.9 million. He also owns a residence in Florida, which is estimated to be worth $12.4 million.

Advertisement

Michael Jordan addresses the crowd during a 20th anniversary recognition ceremony of the Bulls 1st NBA Championship in 1991 during half-time of a game bewteen the Bulls and the Utah Jazz in 2011. (Source: Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Advertisement

His love for golf has also translated into a significant investment in The Grove XXIII, an exclusive golf club in Florida. This club, which Jordan developed and operates, is designed for select members.

Michael Jordan’s endorsements

Throughout his National Basketball Association career, Michael Jordan has partnered with some of the most powerful brands in the world, which has helped solidify his financial legacy off the court.

Advertisement

Advertisement

One of the most iconic and profitable deals of his career was with Nike, which began in 1984. The initial contract guaranteed him $500,000 annually plus royalties, leading to the launch of the Air Jordan line.

He has also been a key ambassador for Gatorade since 1991, appearing in over 20 commercials, including the iconic “Be Like Mike” campaign. This collaboration further cemented his image as a role model.

Advertisement

Michael Jordan, NBA Hall of Famer and co-owner of 23XI Racing reacts after Tyler Reddick, driver of the #45 Jordan Brand Toyota, wins the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 in 2024. (Source: James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Advertisement

His relationship with McDonald’s has also been significant, especially in the early years of his career, where he appeared in ads for the brand. Over time, the former player became one of the most visible ambassadors.

Advertisement

Another major deal was with Chevrolet, with which he participated in advertising campaigns reflecting his lifestyle. Additionally, he signed a $2 million contract with Ball Park Franks in 1990, where he appeared in ads enjoying a hot dog.

On the other hand, he had agreements with Rayovac and Wheaties, which helped reinforce his image as a healthy and dynamic athlete. All these partnerships have not only been highly lucrative but also set a precedent in sports marketing.

Advertisement