It seems that the final day for Tom Brady is close as it is being rumored, according to sources close to Brady, that he may be ready to announce his retirement from the NFL.

Tom Brady finally put an end to his career in the NFL after two decades, the quarterback announced today, January 29, 2021, that he was retiring from pro football. The Buccaneers had a strong 2021-22 season with him leading the offense but the team was eliminated in the 2022 divisional round.

Tom Brady was defending champion with the Buccaneers after they won the Super Bowl in the 2020-21 season. That was Brady's seventh ring as a quarterback, the first outside of New England under Bill Belichick.

Who will replace Tom Brady in the Buccaneers is another question that still has no answer, but surely the franchise's front office must already be planning to find a new quarterback to take advantage of the good moment the team is having.

Who is the source behind Tom Brady's retirement?

The NFL broke the news of Brady's retirement first, but before it was posted on the official NFL website, well-known NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that Tom Brady was officially retiring from pro football.

How many seasons does Tom Brady have in the NFL?

22 seasons in total for Tom Brady since he was drafted by the Patriots in the early 20th century and most of his career he played with the New England Patriots, 20 seasons, while the last two seasons were with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

What school did Tom Brady play football at?

He played at Michigan, Tom Brady was a wolverine from 1996 to 1999, but he started only two seasons between 1998 and 1999. His personal record at college football was 395/638 passes completed, 61.9%, 4773 yards, 30 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.