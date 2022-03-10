In another delusional comeback attempt, NFL's favorite troublemaker Antonio Brown reached out to Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Check out what he said.

Nobody in the National Football League wants anything to do with Antonio Brown right now, or at least they shouldn't. Following his latest fiasco, the troubled wideout even threaten to sue Bruce Arians and called out Tom Brady.

For whatever reason, Brown is still confident that he'll get another chance in the league. As incredibly gifted and hard-working as it is, his talent may not be enough to overshadow the fact that he's a walking timebomb.

Notably, Brown won't give up in his attempt to prove that he still belongs on an NFL roster, which is why he turned his attention to Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, teasing him about joining his team.

NFL News: Antonio Brown Reaches Out To Jerry Jones About Joining The Cowboys

“Maybe Jerry Jones thinks it looks sexy that I’m putting out all this motivation and all this hard work and encouragement," Brown said in an interview. "Maybe he wants to harness some of that energy."

Cowboys Will Release Amari Cooper, Feel He Gave Up On Them

The Cowboys could sure use another wideout as they're likely to release Amari Cooper, who's set to make $20 million and didn't put up the numbers they expected towards the end of the season:

(Transcript via Richie Witt of Sports Illustrated)

"'The Cowboys don’t necessarily think he quit,' the source said, 'but … let’s just say they found his effort at the end troubling.'

(...) '(The Cowboys) thought they had a team that could go far the playoffs – maybe even to the Super Bowl… But with the season on the line, (Cooper) kind of shrunk. It might sound unfair to judge an entire season by a couple of plays. But in the end for them it was … just very disappointing.'"

On paper, adding Brown would be a massive win for the Cowboys. In reality, there's absolutely no reason to give that guy another chance, at least until he pursues the mental counsel he should get, hopefully before it's too late.