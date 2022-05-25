The Cardinals may have tied Kyler Murray down to two more years of contract, but they're still looking forward to extending his deal. Fortunately, the outlook is encouraging according to GM Steve Kein.

We are still months away from the beginning of the 2022 NFL season, but most teams already know who will be taking the reins this year. Many quarterbacks have changed teams this year, but fortunately, the Cardinals didn't need to.

Following a brutal loss to eventual champions Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round of the 2021-22 playoffs, the future of Kyler Murray looked uncertain. The team, however, picked up his fifth-year option and tied him down to two more years under contract.

Still, neither his salary nor the length of his deal reflect the numbers of a potential franchise quarterback. Therefore, Arizona would like to extend his contract, something general manager Steve Kein is optimistic about.

Cardinals GM Steve Kein believes Kyler Murray will sign extension with Cardinals

"I just think it's a timing thing," Keim said Wednesday in an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, via Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official website. "Anyone who has done it before has done it anywhere from July to September.

"No different for us. We know he is under contract for another year and also the fifth-year option (in 2023). He is our future, we feel that strongly. I feel like we'll be able to get something done this summer."

While Murray has not showed up for the offseason voluntary program, he is expected to rejoin the team for mandatory minicamp on June 14. The most important thing is that the trade rumors seem to be part of the past now, and it might be a matter of time before both parties agree on terms for a new deal.