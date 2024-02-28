The 2024 NFL season is just around the corner, which means that all teams are preparing everything to face it. Now, the New York Giants have addressed their future, throwing Daniel Jones under the bus with a shocking statement.

Last year, the Giants decided to offer Daniel Jones a lucrative contract extension. They had to choose between him and Saquon Barkley, but they ultimately opted to build their project around the quarterback.

Unfortunately, their plans didn’t go very well. Jones suffered a season-ending injury after just six games played, and now there are several rumors suggesting that the front office believes they may have made a mistake by extending his contract.

Giants GM unveils shocking plans regarding the quarterback position

Prior to the 2023 season, the Giants decided to extend Daniel Jones’ contract. They offered him a 4-year, $160 million deal, projecting him as the starting quarterback for the next four seasons.

However, his first campaign under this new deal was not the best. Jones only started six games before suffering a season-ending knee injury, preventing him from proving he was worthy of that lucrative extension.

Now, fans are wondering if the team made the right decision in extending Jones’ contract. Apparently, the team’s front office is also uncertain, hinting at a shocking move that could have a significant impact on their quarterback.

Joe Schoen, general manager of the team, was asked about what will the Giants do in the 2024 NFL Draft. At No. 6, they have a very good position to select one of the best prospects of this class, but everybody is wondering if they should pick a quarterback with it.

“We’re gonna look at everything,” Schoen said when asked if a QB could be selected at No. 6. “We’re gonna look at all positions. And again, you hope you’re not up there again — you don’t wanna be picking in the top 10 — but it’s a good draft. It’s a solid draft across the board. We’re gonna have an opportunity to get a good player. And we’re gonna evaluate all the positions and take the best player we can.

“It’s a good quarterback draft,” he said. “It’s not just at the top. There’s some guy that are mid-levels that I think will be good No. 2s. There’s some guys that could be No. 3s in the draft. So yeah, I think it’s a solid draft all over.”

Will Daniel Jones be the Giants’ starting quarterback this year?

It is almost certain that Daniel Jones will be the starter in Week 1 of the 2024 season. He’s still recovering from his knee injury, but reports suggest that he will be ready for the upcoming campaign.

Nevertheless, he shouldn’t feel too secure. The Giants are poised to select a backup quarterback in this year’s draft, and if they choose one in the first round, the rookie will likely replace Jones at some point in the upcoming years.