The 2024 NFL free agency will have several shocking movements. Saquon Barkley is one of the most interesting players available, and it seems like the running back is ready to leave the New York Giants for a rising AFC contender.

Last year, the Giants faced a difficult decision. The NFC East team had to choose between offering a contract extension to either Daniel Jones or Saquon Barkley, ultimately opting for the quarterback over the running back.

With this decision, the Giants applied the franchise tag to Barkley, keeping him with the team for another year. However, now that he’s poised to enter free agency, speculation abounds regarding where he will play in the upcoming campaign.

Saquon Barkley flirts with a rising AFC contender ahead of the free agency market

It is that time of year when new rumors emerge almost every day. The free agency market is heating up, with several players ready to field offers and select the one that best suits their interests.

One player poised to test the free agency market is Saquon Barkley. With the expiration of the franchise tag the Giants placed on him, numerous teams are eager to see if they can sign him this summer.

However, it is now the player who holds his own future. Barkley wants to play for a 2025 Super Bowl contender, and it seems like he has already decided which team could help him find success this year.

Barkley has provided a huge hint on which team he would want to play for in 2024. The running back started following Brevin Jordan, Tank Dell, C.J. Stroud and Nico Collins on Instagram, all players of the Houston Texans.

The Texans are considered as rising contenders in the AFC. With Devin Singletary hitting the free agency, they could pair up Barkley with Dameon Pierce to create a competitive tandem and bolster the team’s offense.

Fortunately for Barkley, Houston has a lot of money to spend on signings this offseason. The Texans have $54,169,290 available in cap space, which could help to lure the running back with a lucrative contract.

Which other teams could be interested in Saquon Barkley?

Saquon Barkley will be one of the most attractive names available in the free agency market. He has been a remarkable running back for the Giants, but it appears that his time at New York has come to an end.

Some teams reportedly interested in Barkley are the Texans, Cowboys, Ravens, and Bears. However, it is now the player who will decide which club will get his services for the 2024 season.