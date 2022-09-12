Before they agreed on a restructured, one-year contract, Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers were expected to part ways this offseason. According to a report, Jimmy G had an unexpected suitor waiting for San Francisco to cut him.

Throughout the summer, all signs were pointing towards a divorce between Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers. Therefore, the NFL community was in shock when he ended up staying in the Bay.

Garoppolo agreed with the Niners on a restructured, one-year contract worth $6.5 million fully guaranteed that could rise to $16 million with incentives. This year, the team made it clear that Trey Lance would be the starter.

No one expected Jimmy G to continue in San Francisco to warm the bench, so the feeling was that the Niners would either trade or release him before Week 1. In fact, Garoppolo reportedly had a secret suitor hoping to land him as a free agent.

Report: Jimmy Garoppolo’s secret suitor before 49ers contract extension

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, 2022 Super Bowl champions Los Angeles Rams were waiting for the 49ers to cut Garoppolo in order to make a move for the veteran quarterback.

"Had the San Francisco 49ers and Jimmy Garoppolo been unable to agree to a restructured contract this summer, the rival Los Angeles Rams were lurking as a possible destination for the veteran quarterback, league sources told ESPN," Schefter wrote.

"Garoppolo and the Rams had the makings of a deal if he was released by the Niners, who were unaware that the defending Super Bowl champions were looking into signing him, according to sources. The 49ers didn't learn about the Rams' interest until after they agreed with Garoppolo on a one-year deal worth up to $16 million, sources said."

Considering the concerns around Matthew Stafford’s elbow injury, it would have made sense for the Rams to look for an insurance policy. However, it will be the 49ers who’ll have Garoppolo as a Plan B.