Even though they made the cut and the 53-man roster, some of these players are still in jeopardy of being traded soon.

Making the 53-man roster isn't a guarantee. You have to grind, you have to fight every day, and you have to contribute when you're on the gridiron if you want to make it in the NFL, especially if you're making big bucks.

But sometimes, it goes beyond your efforts. Some players just aren't a good fit for a given scheme, or their teams have a bit of a logjam at their position. Other times, they just need to make room for another guy, or the team doesn't intend to compete right now.

With that in mind, we expect multiple players to be traded early in the season. That's why today, we're going to let you know about the top 3 candidates to find a new home before Week 4 or so.

NFL Rumors: 3 Early-Season Trade Candidates

3. Nelson Agholor

Nelson Agholor reportedly made some big strides in training camp, but he was one of the most underwhelming players last season. Now, the New England Patriots also have DeVante Parker, so there's not much incentive to keep him.

Agholor makes too much money, and it doesn't reflect in his game. Bill Belichick may refuse to include draft compensation for any team willing to absorb his contract, but the Patriots may have to swallow that pill sooner rather than later.

2. Kareem Hunt

Kareem Hunt is one of the best backup running backs in the league, if not the best. The Cleveland Browns are just too stacked at that position, and he's not going to beat Nick Chubb for the bell-cow RB job.

Hunt wants to be traded if he doesn't get an extension, but the Browns declined his request a couple of weeks ago. Nonetheless, it's just a matter of time before an RB-needy team makes an offer they can't refuse.

1. Darius Slayton

Darius Slayton has posted three straight 700+ yards seasons despite having Daniel Jones as his QB, so one can only imagine what he could do in a competent offense. Bringing Brian Daboll will help his case, but it may be too late already.

Slayton has fallen behind in the depth chart. Kadarius Toney and Wan'Dale Robinson both have a higher ceiling, so the New York Giants could be tempted to fetch calls for Slayton. He'd be a low-risk pickup for teams needing depth.