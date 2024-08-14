NFL Rumors: Micah Parsons makes strong prediction about CeeDee Lamb's future at Cowboys

The situation with CeeDee Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys remains unresolved, and one of the team’s key figures, Micah Parsons, who has a strong relationship with the wide receiver, shared his thoughts on a potential return to practice for Lamb.

One of the most popular franchises in the NFL has been on edge for weeks regarding the situation of one of its most significant players in recent times. CeeDee Lamb has yet to show up for training and has not started the preseason with the Cowboys, pending resolution of his contractual situation.

Dallas began their preseason with a 13-12 loss to the always tough Los Angeles Rams. With two games remaining, they will face the Las Vegas Raiders this weekend and conclude their preseason against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Under the guidance of Mike McCarthy, the Cowboys need all their stars to be fully healthy to put the team back in the spotlight, something that has unfortunately been lacking for some time. CeeDee Lamb is expected to return alongside Dak Prescott, who is still recovering from an ankle injury.

Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys looks on against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Levi’s Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Santa Clara, California.

One person who is genuinely hopeful for Lamb’s return to the starting lineup is star Micah Parsons. Both have significantly strengthened the Cowboys on both offense and defense, and together they form a formidable duo in the NFL.

Micah Parsons statement of Lamb’s situation

Due to his close relationship with CeeDee Lamb on the team, Parsons expressed excitement for Lamb to resolve his situation as soon as possible so he can join the training sessions without delay.

In an interview with the Cowboys’ official site, Parsons stated: “Obviously, we miss him. He’s one of the best people you can have in a locker room. I’m pretty sure he’ll be here soon.”

“CeeDee is a part of this brotherhood whether he likes it or not,” Parsons said on Tuesday. “He knows he’s not going anywhere. The business side, they’re gonna take care of it, no doubt about it.”

Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during the first quarter against the New York Jets at AT&T Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Arlington, Texas.

Cowboys next preseason matches

After their first preseason game, which ended in a 13-12 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, the Cowboys will face the Las Vegas Raiders this Saturday, August 17, at Allegiant Stadium. Their final preseason game will be against the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday, August 24, at AT&T Stadium.