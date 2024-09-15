Trending topics:
NFL Rumors: Micah Parsons reportedly makes big decision on future with Dak Prescott, Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons has reportedly made an important decision regarding a contract extension to continue playing with Dak Prescott and company beyond the 2024 NFL season.

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys smiles before a preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on August 11, 2024 in Inglewood, California.
© Harry How/Getty ImagesDak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys smiles before a preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on August 11, 2024 in Inglewood, California.

By Martín O’donnell

Jerry Jones took his time, but he ended up getting important deals done for the Dallas Cowboys. But after giving Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb massive contract extensions, Micah Parsons seems to be next in line.

The linebacker is expected to get a huge raise as he enters the final season of his four-year rookie deal with the Cowboys, though it looks like the player is not desperate to get paid.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Parsons will not be demanding a contract update anytime soon. In fact, the Cowboys linebacker will reportedly wait just like Prescott did to get a new deal done.

Micah Parsons, the do-it-all All-Pro linebacker, is in line for the next record-setting deal, but he is settling in for a long wait for a pay day, sources say,” Rapoport said. “He also is in no rush for a deal, despite putting up the kind of production that often demands contractual attention.

Micah Parsons - Dallas Cowboys - NFL 2023

Micah Parsons looks on during a game with the Dallas Cowboys in 2023.

Do not be surprised if Parsons’ timeline for a potential big-money extension is similar to that of Prescott, who signed a four-year, $240-million deal a week ago. When Parsons gets a deal done, he’s expected to be the highest-paid non-QB in NFL history, just like when San Francisco 49ers pass rusher Nick Bosa inked his extension in Sept. 2023.”

Parsons expected to get big deal after Prescott, Lamb’s extensions with Cowboys

After months of negotiations that led to countless rumors, the Cowboys finally secured the long-term future of Prescott and Lamb by giving both players what they wanted.

Dallas first handed Lamb a four-year, $136 million extension to make him the second highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history before they made Prescott the best-paid player in the league with a four-year, $240m deal.

Parsons, 25, is now expected to command the biggest deal for a defensive player in NFL history. That record is held by San Francisco 49ers pass rusher Nick Bosa, who earned a five-year $170m deal in September 2023.

Parsons lets Jerry Jones know he wants to stay in Dallas

The Cowboys edge rusher will probably get a record-breaking deal eventually, but he won’t put pressure on Jerry Jones soon. In the meantime, Parsons let everyone know he doesn’t see his future outside Dallas.

Jerry Jones Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is interviewed before a preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers at AT&T Stadium on August 24, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.

A lot of fans is worried about me. I know I’m going to be a Cowboy,” Parsons said on his “The Edge with Micah Parsons” podcast. “There’s nothing like Cowboy Nation. The love is very mutual. As for me, I’m just focused on winning games. I want to win those big games. I want to win those playoff games. Get to the Super Bowl. For me the contract is not really what I’m worried about, it’s just me being the best player I can be for my guys, my teammates.

If a contract, something like that happens further up, then that happens. But right now we going to focus on just trying to be legendary. Be great and bring championships back to Dallas because that’s what the most important thing is.”

