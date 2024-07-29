Patrick Mahomes or CJ Stroud could've gotten crucial help as one of the best wideouts in the NFL considered joining the Kansas City Chiefs or the Houston Texans this summer.

Any player in the NFL would love to be on the same team as Patrick Mahomes or CJ Stroud. While the former is making history with the Kansas City Chiefs, the latter got off to a promising start with the Houston Texans.

These two teams are an attractive destination especially for offensive players, considering Mahomes and Stroud make those around them better. In fact, wide receiver Mike Evans admitted he’d have considered joining the Chiefs or Texans had he hit the open market.

“I mean, in the back of my mind, I’m thinking Houston, Kansas City,” Evans told NFL Media. “I love Pat Mahomes’ game. I’m thinking those two teams. And I’m obviously thinking the Bucs.”

Evans was expected to draw plenty of interest in free agency but he agreed on a two-year, $52 million extension with the Buccaneers before he could even explore his options. Therefore, neither Mahomes or Stroud will get to join forces with the star wideout. Instead, Evans will continue to be a key weapon for Baker Mayfield in Tampa Bay.

Mike Evans looks on during a game with the Bucs.

“I mean, I’ve been here my whole career,” Evans said. “And that was a goal of mine, obviously. . . . It would’ve been extremely hard, if I hit free agency, to leave here. But this is where my family knows. My kids were born here. My wife’s been here a long time.”

Mahomes, Stroud still get help ahead of 2024 NFL season

Even though having Evans would’ve been fantastic news either for Mahomes or Stroud, both quarterbacks should be satisfied with the offseason moves made by their respective teams.

In an attempt to help Stroud reach new heights, the Texans have pulled off one of the biggest moves in the summer by landing star wide receiver Stefon Diggs from the Buffalo Bills. Additionally, Houston managed to get running back Joe Mixon from the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Chiefs have also made some interesting additions for Mahomes, signing Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown in free agency before trading up in the 2024 NFL Draft to get promising WR Xavier Worthy in the first round.