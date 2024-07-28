Patrick Mahomes has made some interesting comments about the Kansas City Chiefs' new additions in offense that could be bad news for the rest of the NFL.

Patrick Mahomes has led the Kansas City Chiefs to victory in the last two Super Bowls, but it looks like he’s far from done. At 28, the quarterback wants to continue writing NFL history at Arrowhead.

While his talent ended up proving to be enough for the Chiefs to go back-to-back, the team knows achieving a three-peat will be even more challenging. And Mahomes deserves more help to continue chasing success.

The front office, therefore, has made a couple of exciting additions to the offense as the unit struggled big time last season. Even though we have yet to see how this turns out, Mahomes is already giving the rest of the NFL reasons to fear the Chiefs.

“He can run those over the middle routes, he can run really good [shorter] routes and he can run deep,’’ Mahomes said about wide receiver Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown, via ESPN.

“It’s not like fast is the only thing that he can do and you’ve seen that kind of really kind of transpire over these last few days of practice and he keeps getting better and better. You just see the speed that we have and how it’s opening up everybody and then even seeing Rashee [Rice] and how he’s taken that next step. It is a great group that all mesh well together and so I’m excited for their future. The sky is the limit.’’

Hollywood Brown expects to make lethal duo with Patrick Mahomes

Brown is a notable free agency addition by the Chiefs for a WR room that failed to help Mahomes in 2023, with rookie Rashee Rice being the only wideout who put up decent numbers last season.

“Oh yeah, definitely,’’ Brown said when asked if he would catch more deep passes than in his previous stints with the Ravens and the Cardinals. “We’ve got the guys to do it. Coach is putting us in great position to do it and Pat puts it on the money every time, so we’ve been lighting it up. It has been fun.’’

Apart from Brown, Kansas City is also surrounding Mahomes with a promising rookie in Xavier Worthy, for whom the franchise traded up in the 2024 NFL Draft. No team in NFL history has won the Super Bowl in three straight years so far, but the Chiefs are definitely doing whatever they can to do just that.