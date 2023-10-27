NFL: The Best Five Defenses in Yards Per Game After Week 7

Offenses frequently command more resources than their defensive counterparts in the contemporary landscape. While quarterbacks play a pivotal role in this disparity, several positions such as wide receivers, are notably securing significant contracts that demand substantial portions of a team’s salary cap.

Nevertheless, the significance of robust defenses remains particularly pronounced, especially in the context of postseason football. The need for dependable defenses is more needed for the influx of dynamic quarterbacks entering the league each year. Various metrics can be employed to evaluate defensive performance, with scoring being a common one.

In this context, defenses adopting a “bend but don’t break” approach often enjoy an advantage. Yet, when determining which defense reigns supreme, the yards allowed per game statistic appears more appropriate. By this metric, the Cleveland Browns‘ defense stands out as the most dominant.

Cleveland Have the Best Defense Entering Week 8

Cleveland’s performance against the 49ers illustrated their ability to execute a remarkable defensive strategy. However, the fantastic display they had against probably the best offense in the league was another piece to a trend that has been impressive. Throughout six games, the Browns have yielded an average of only 243 yards per game.

Unsurprisingly, the Baltimore Ravens claim the second spot. A team renowned for its historical defensive prowess, the Ravens have maintained a record of 5-2 largely due to their ability to restrict opponents to an average of 271.7 yards per game over the course of seven games.

In third place, the Atlanta Falcons have exhibited a significant improvement compared to recent seasons. They have managed to maintain defensive solidity, conceding an average of 285.4 yards per game, a contributing factor to their division leadership with a 4-3 record despite their offensive lack of efficiency.

Rounding out the top five are two teams that have featured dominant defenses in recent years. The New Orleans Saints, competing in a relatively weak division, have conceded an average of 285.7 yards per game in seven games. The Dallas Cowboys complete the ranking, allowing an average of 288.7 yards per game across six matchups.

Who Has the Best Scoring Defense?

The Baltimore Ravens rank first in scoring defense with a fantastic 100 conceded points in seven matchups.