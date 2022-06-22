The Baltimore Ravens are in mourning following the sudden passing of their defensive tackle when they won Super Bowl XXXV, Tony Goose Siragusa, who ten years ago addressed the death of himself and his father in an emotional interview.

The NFL world was shaken by the news of the passing at the age of 55 of the ever-charismatic Tony Siragusa, who served as defensive tackle for 11 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore Ravens. A tragic day for football as also was anounced the dead of Baltimore's 26-year-old linebacker Jaylon Ferguson.

The career of the also known as Goose because of his iconic nose, began in 1990 when he was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts after being an undrafted free agent where he had six seasons with a regular performance until the Baltimore Ravens crossed his path and his career changed.

With the Ravens, he reached the zenith of his career as a professional NFL player, as he was part of the defensive line that achieved the record for the fewest points allowed in 16 games in the league and also won Super Bowl XXXV, the first in the history of the Baltimore franchise.

Tony Siragusa talked about his death ten years before it happened

Goose Siragusa was an upfront and honest guy. He had a strong character that allowed him to face problems without thinking. This was forged in part by the alacrity with which he had to deal with the subject of death. During an interview with Howard Stern in 2012, he shared that his father died in his arms after suffering a fulminant heart attack when he was only in his second decade of life.

After remembering this hard moment, Tony Siragusa shared a phrase that today, having already passed away, shudders, which he told his wife about what he wished she would do when he died: "If I die tomorrow, I told my wife, just put a smile on my face. Put a little (Frank) Sinatra on."