With the Carolina Panthers moving all their stars, DJ Moore could be the next guy to be on his way out of the team.

The Carolina Panthers have officially entered full tanking mode. So, the only thing left to do is decide who's the worst quarterback between Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield, as they won't want to win any more games.

All jokes aside, the Panthers are finally cleaning house after letting Matt Rhule go. Robbie Anderson found a new home, and so did Christian McCaffrey, so most people speculate DJ Moore could be next.

Moore posted multiple seasons of 1,100+ yards, a remarkable feature considering the revolving door of mediocre passers he's played with. So, he should be a sought-after guy as teams look to get better for the second half of the season.

NFL Rumors: Potential Landing Spots For DJ Moore

3. New York Giants

Don't look now, but Brian Daboll's New York Giants are a legit contender out of the NFC East. They have a shot at going 7-1 to start the season, and their early-year success has been no fluke at all.

But Daniel Jones continues to be average at best, and they've suffered a plethora of injuries to their receiving corps. Adding DJ Moore would give them a solid, reliable pass-catcher for Jones' under and overthrows.

2. Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson continues to post video game-like numbers week in and week out. However, the Baltimore Ravens keep on blowing big leads late in games, and some of that has to do with their one-dimensional offense.

The Ravens blatantly refuse to give Jackson more weapons, even trading Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown before the start of the season. But the fit and the need are obvious, so they should enter Moore's sweepstakes.

1. Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers has made it clear that he's not satisfied with the Green Bay Packers passing game. They've been terrible to watch, and Matt LaFleur has been way too conservative due to their lack of weapons.

The Packers have some promising rookies in Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson, but they need a proven veteran who can help right away. Fitting Moore's contract in their books could be tricky, but he's just what they need right now.