NFL: Who is the active quarterback with most Super Bowl rings in 2023?

The 2023 season has many players with Super Bowl rings, including several wide receivers with one, two, or more rings, other defensive linemen, and offensive players.

But the number of active quarterbacks with Super Bowl rings is limited. Very few have rings, some won theirs over 10 years ago, and others will probably never win one again.

Russell Wilson is one of the veteran quarterbacks with a ring, along with another veteran, Aaron Rodgers, who is close to retirement. Rodgers had hoped to start the 2023 season with a new team, but an injury sidelined him at the beginning of the season.

Which active quarterback has the most Super Bowl rings in 2023?

According to NFL stats, only two active quarterbacks have the most Super Bowl rings: Patrick Mahomes and Jimmy Garoppolo. The only difference between them is that Garoppolo won his rings as Tom Brady’s backup.

On the other hand, other active quarterbacks with Super Bowl rings in 2023 are Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers (injured) and Matthew Stafford. Nick Foles and Joe Flacco are also active but they are Free Agents as of September 26.

When was the last time a quarterback won a Super Bowl two years in a row?

Tom Brady of the New England Patriots did it between 2003 and 2004, those rings were part of the first three of his personal collection of seven rings. So far no other quarterback has achieved a back-to-back in the 21st century but Mahomes could be close.

What are the biggest challenges that Patrick Mahomes faces in his quest to win back-to-back Super Bowls?

Patrick Mahomes faces a number of challenges in his quest to win back-to-back Super Bowls. One of the biggest challenges is the parity of the NFL. Every team has a chance to win on any given Sunday, and there are no easy games.